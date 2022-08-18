9 Times Lisa Murkowski Voted with Democrats
Published
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) heads into the November midterm election against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibka having voted with Senate Democrats nine times in the last two years.Full Article
Published
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) heads into the November midterm election against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibka having voted with Senate Democrats nine times in the last two years.Full Article
Watch VideoAlaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed..