Nolte: Alec Baldwin Makes 'Rust' Shooting All About Alec Baldwin … and Trump
Alec Baldwin appeared on far-left CNN this week and once again made the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins all about Alec Baldwin.Full Article
“The former President of the United States said he probably shot her on purpose. To me, it was really the only time I thought..