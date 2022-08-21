Actor Gary Busey Charged with Sexual Misconduct in New Jersey
Veteran actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual misconduct and harassment following allegations stemming from a fan convention in New Jersey.Full Article
New Jersey police said the actor was charged with sexual contact and harassment at a horror film and memorabilia convention.
The charges stem from alleged activity at the Monster Mania Convention earlier this month in New Jersey.