Liz Truss Resigns, at Just 45 Days the Shortest-Lived UK Prime Minister Ever
Liz Truss has announced she is resigning, having spent just 45 days in post and likely to hand over power within 52 days.Full Article
Liz Truss leaves her successor a party in chaos, spiralling prices, rising interest rates and squeezed budgets.