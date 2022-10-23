Black bear attacks Washington state woman who was letting dog out for a walk, officials say
Published
A woman in Washington is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a black bear attacked her outside her home while she let her dog out.
Published
A woman in Washington is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a black bear attacked her outside her home while she let her dog out.
A woman suffered "significant" injuries after being charged by a black bear near her home in Washington state, authorities..