When is the first night of Hanukkah? 2022 dates for Jewish holiday, how it is celebrated.
Published
What are the eight days of Hanukkah 2022? This is where the Jewish holiday falls on the calendar this year, and how it is celebrated.
Published
What are the eight days of Hanukkah 2022? This is where the Jewish holiday falls on the calendar this year, and how it is celebrated.
The post-Biblical eight day Jewish holiday of Hanukah (which begins on the evening of 12/18/22) started with a religious miracle..
The amazing thing about this new Hallmark Hanukkah TV movie is that it is just like all of the network’s Christmas movies, except..