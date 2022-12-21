Alicia Silverstone Poses Nude for PETA Again: 'Wear Vegan, Buy Cactus'

Alicia Silverstone Poses Nude for PETA Again: 'Wear Vegan, Buy Cactus'

Breitbart

Published

Actress and avowed vegan Alicia Silverstone, forever immortalized as Cher in Clueless, posed nude for a new PETA campaign warning against leather.

Full Article