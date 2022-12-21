Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unexpected visit to the US, explained
Vox0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. To Provide Ukraine With Most Advanced Air Defense System Yet
Newsy
Watch VideoThree hundred days into Russia's war, the United States is providing a more advanced military capability to help..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukraine President Zelenskyy gets hero's welcome on first US visit since Russian invasion
DNA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office and jointly addressed a press conference at..
-
5 symbolic moments you may have missed from Zelenskyy's White House visit and historic address to Congress, from his green sweatshirt to quoting FDR
Upworthy
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy delivered historic speech to Congress at a crucial moment in Ukraine war: 'Ukraine is alive'
Upworthy
-
Biden details US support for Ukraine
USATODAY.com
-
Zelenskyy, Biden Stand Together On White House Steps: 'Important For American People, And For World To Hear...'
Upworthy