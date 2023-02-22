The Supreme Court is befuddled by whether Twitter is liable for ISIS’s terrorism
Vox0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Google, Twitter Supreme Court Cases Won’t Break the Internet
Upworthy
The two cases that have sparked the dire predictions involve lawsuits against Google and Twitter, respectively. The suits were..
-
Supreme Court sounds split on whether social media firms can be sued for aiding terrorists
Upworthy
-
Supreme Court questions Twitter’s liability for terrorist attack
Upworthy
-
What you need to know about the Section 230 hearings
Mashable
-
Attorneys to Supreme Court: Twitter liable in ISIS attack
PIX 11
Advertisement
More coverage
Justices skeptical of bid to make Twitter liable for terrorism
Upworthy
The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed to favor tech companies in litigation over their liability for aiding terrorist acts, but..
-
Supreme Court Suggests It Won’t ‘Upend The Internet’ In Major Tech Case
Upworthy
-
Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Twitter case that could upend the internet
Upworthy
-
Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Twitter case with broad impact on internet
Upworthy
-
Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in ISIS terror case
Newsy