Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March

Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday that they’ll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a particular album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called “The Album.” They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. The brothers released the song “Wings” from “The Album,” which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.