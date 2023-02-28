LeBron James Injury: How Long Will the Lakers Star Be Out?
Published
The Lakers decided not to allow LeBron James to play in Tuesday's game in Memphis due to LeBron James' right foot injury.Full Article
Published
The Lakers decided not to allow LeBron James to play in Tuesday's game in Memphis due to LeBron James' right foot injury.Full Article
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is reportedly set to miss multiple games after sustaining a foot injury against the Dallas..
The all-star forward is expected to miss multiple weeks as the retooled Lakers look to surge up the standings and secure a..