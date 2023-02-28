Supreme Court debates Biden's student loan forgiveness plan today: Live updates
Published
SCOTUS oral arguments are taking place Tuesday in two cases challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Published
SCOTUS oral arguments are taking place Tuesday in two cases challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness, and 16 million applications have been approved. However,..
The nation's highest court will begin to deliberate on whether or not to provide much needed relief to student borrowers. Veuer’s..