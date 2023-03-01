Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid
She was the first black woman and the first openly gay person to serve as head of America's third-largest city.Full Article
Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection bid in Chicago but Chicago has been a corrupt town for a long time. Only the names have changed.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been fired by the voters and it's the best day EVER.