Closing arguments begin in former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial
Published
Attorneys began closing arguments Thursday in the trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son.
Published
Attorneys began closing arguments Thursday in the trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son.
Watch VideoDisgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and..
After weeks of witness testimony, the jury will now deliberate in the trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, 54,..