Shoe polish stands lose some shine
Shoe shine stands have been disappearing all over the country. The pandemic, remote working, and the popularity of more casual workwear have exacerbated the decline. (Feb. 27) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Shoeshines are losing some luster. Once a common practice, the tradition of getting a quick polish from a rag-toting shoeshiner has..