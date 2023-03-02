Women's History Month grew out of a weeklong commemoration by Jimmy Carter in 1980
Published
The first national Women's History Week occurred in 1980. Seven years later, Congress passed a law designating March as Women's History Month.Full Article
Published
The first national Women's History Week occurred in 1980. Seven years later, Congress passed a law designating March as Women's History Month.Full Article
The Labor Origins of, Women's History Month:, Explained.
Though women should be celebrated
every day, March has been..
Why Women's History Month
Is in March.
In honor of the start of
Women’s History Month,
here’s a look back..