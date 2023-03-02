Dog rescued from rubble weeks after Turkey quake
Published
A dog named Aleks was rescued alive over three weeks after a catastrophic earthquake struck southeastern Turkey, according to rescuers. (March 2)
Mithat Kilisli and his five-month-old granddaughter Zehra were trapped together under the quake rubble in Turkey's Hatay..
Turkey Hit By a Series , of Aftershocks Weeks After, Massive Quake Killed Thousands.
On February 20, a series of major..