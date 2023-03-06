Red tide is blanketing some Florida beaches: What you need to know about the toxic algae
Is red tide harmful to humans? What exactly is red tide? Here's what to know as Southwest Florida deals with high levels of algal bloom.
The toxic Karenia brevis algae has returned to the Gulf Coast for another year, killing fish and causing health problems in people.