1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Apparently false fears of a shooting at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd surging toward the exits.Full Article
One person is dead and nine were injured, two seriously, in what’s being described as a stampede at a GloRilla concert in..
A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person..
GloRilla has spoken out after her concert in Rochester, New York was reportedly marred by a crowd rush that left one person dead..