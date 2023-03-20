Lance Reddick's wife has paid tribute to her husband and thanked his fans after he died on Friday at the age of 60.Full Article
Lance Reddick's wife pays tribute to star 'taken far too soon'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lance Reddick's wife shares emotional tribute: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Actor Lance Reddick is being remembered by family and friends following his sudden death Friday at age 60. 'Lance was taken from us..
CTV News
Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Reddick Shares Touching Tribute To Late Husband
"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories," wrote Stephanie Reddick, who married "The Wire" actor in..
Huffington Post