Mountain lion attacks man who was sitting in hot tub at Colorado rental home, officials say
The man "felt something grab his head" while sitting in a hot tub with his wife. Here's what we know about the attack and how to stay safe.
NATHROP, Colo. — Wildlife officials said Monday they are searching for a mountain lion that clawed a man’s head while he was..