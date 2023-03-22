The holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims in Delaware
Published
The holy month of Ramadan begins tonight at sundown. Here's what to know about the month's significance and practices.
Published
The holy month of Ramadan begins tonight at sundown. Here's what to know about the month's significance and practices.
Muslims in Pakistan offered special Taraweeh prayers after the new crescent moon was sighted, marking the beginning of the holy..
Ramadan, , the Islamic Holy Month, , Begins.
To mark the start of Ramadan,
approximately 1.8 billion Muslims will..