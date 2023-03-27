All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast victims found
Published
All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania, officials said. (March 27)
Published
All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania, officials said. (March 27)
ViewA fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a..
The blast at the chocolate factory killed five people, injured eight and left nine missing as of Friday night.