Former President Donald Trump Promises Retribution and Positions Himself as Defender of American Values at Waco Rally, Trump Vows Retribution At Rally
Published
Former President Donald Trump held his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, surrounded by supporters holding up “witch hunt” signs. In a fiery speech lasting nearly 90 minutes, he presented himself as a victim of politically motivated legal investigations and promised to be the retribution for the MAGA movement. Trump portrayed himself as the only […]Full Article