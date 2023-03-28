Biden: GOP policies would cede tech economy to China
Published
President Joe Biden says that Republicans' ideas for cutting the budget could undermine U.S. manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy. (Mar. 28)
Published
President Joe Biden says that Republicans' ideas for cutting the budget could undermine U.S. manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy. (Mar. 28)
Last* *year saw escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, it is expected that the biggest crisis the world will face this..
Japan's traditional constitution calls for the armed forces to forever abandon the principle of war and formulate foreign policy...