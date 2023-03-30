Pope Francis in hospital for tests
Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday and cancelled his audiences for the next two days to undergo previously scheduled tests, the Vatican said. (Mar. 30)
The Vatican said the medical tests were planned, but it did not describe the tests or say how long he might stay.