Several people have reportedly died after two military helicopters crashed in Kentucky.Full Article
Several feared dead after two US military helicopters crash in Kentucky
Two crashed Black Hawks found in Kentucky - police
Rumble
Police called to the scene of a helicopter crash in Kentucky on Wednesday (March 29) night found the wreckage of two military Black..
Multiple Deaths Feared After Two U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopters Crash In Kentucky
Upworthy
Multiple people are feared dead after two U.S. Army helicopters crashed during routine training in southwestern Kentucky on..
2 US military helicopters crash in southwest Kentucky
USATODAY.com
Two U.S. Army Helicopters Crash in Kentucky, Fatalities Expected
Upworthy
Kentucky Helicopter Crash: Two US Military Choppers Collide Near Fort Campbell, Deaths Feared
Zee News
2 U.S. military helicopters crash during training in Kentucky
NPR