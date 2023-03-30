President Trump indicted in hush money case
Former President Trump has been indicted on criminal charges by a New York grand jury. This makes him the first former president in American history to face indictment.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump traveled to New York City Monday where he’s been indicted on multiple charges connected to..
Former President Donald Trump flew Monday from Florida to New York for his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges,..