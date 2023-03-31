Dramatic video shows moment police find crying 4-year-old boy lost in woods
New video shows the dramatic moment police found a 4-year-old New Jersey boy who was lost in the woods. They say the family dog never left his side.
A heart-wrenching video from New Jersey State Police shows officers discovering a missing 4-year-old boy.
'I’ve got him back here!'