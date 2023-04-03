Seymour Stein dies: Music exec who signed Madonna, Talking Heads and more
Seymour Stein was regarded as one of the most legendary talent spotters in the music business.Full Article
Stein, who died Sunday at 80, signed a wide range of pioneering artists: The Ramones, Madonna, Talking Heads, The Pretenders, k.d...
He and his label, Sire Records, also championed punk and new-wave bands including the Ramones, Pretenders and Talking Heads.