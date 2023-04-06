World War I: Photos of the 'Great War' that shaped the twentieth century
Published
On April 6, 1917, the United States formally entered the conflict in Europe, declaring war against Germany to join Britain, France, and Russia.
Published
On April 6, 1917, the United States formally entered the conflict in Europe, declaring war against Germany to join Britain, France, and Russia.
By Ryan McMaken*
Among the many facts of modern life that are accepted without question by most ordinary people is that..