Tennessee Republicans Face Protests After Expelling 3 Democrats
Published
Tennessee House Republicans are facing criticism after expelling three Democrats over alleged House floor protests against gun violence.Full Article
Published
Tennessee House Republicans are facing criticism after expelling three Democrats over alleged House floor protests against gun violence.Full Article
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with state lawmakers in Tennessee on Friday after two members of her Democratic party were..
The White House on Thursday condemned as “shocking” and “undemocratic” the moves by Republicans in Tennessee to expel three..