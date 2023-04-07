Animals enjoy Easter treats in UK zoo
Endangered ring-tailed lemurs at Whipsnade Zoo celebrated Easter early this year with surprise snacks and painted decorations. (Apr 7)
At the ZSL London zoo, animals and visitors alike partake in Egg-citing activities to celebrate Easter. Footage released by the zoo..
Zoo animals have been celebrating easter with their own specially designed eggs filled with bugs and veggies.