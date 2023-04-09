Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters over a plantar fasciitis injury
Published
The five-time Masters champion completed seven holes of his third round on Saturday before play was called off due to inclement weather.Full Article
Published
The five-time Masters champion completed seven holes of his third round on Saturday before play was called off due to inclement weather.Full Article
ViewTiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters Tournament on Sunday due to injury. He had completed seven holes of his third..