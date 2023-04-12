Shortest living dog in the world: Florida pooch named Pearl takes Guinness World Record
Pearl, a 2-year-old female chihuahua who lives in Orlando, Florida is officially the world's shortest living dog, according to Guinness World Records.
A two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl has been recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the shortest dog ever to live...