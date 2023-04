BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) --- A 62-year-old man is accused of stabbing his roommate to death during a fight in their Brooklyn apartment Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources. Lennur Mamutov allegedly stabbed Behor Mushiev, 58, several times in the body in the apartment on 81st Street in Bensonhurts at around 7:25 a.m., police said. Mamutov [...]