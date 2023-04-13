A one-year-old Australian shepherd returned to its owners in Alaska after more than a month apart, having undertaken an epic odyssey across 150 miles (240km) of frozen Bering Sea ice which involved a run-in with a mystery animal.Full Article
Alaskan dog survives epic 150-mile trek across frozen sea ice
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
AP Top Stories April 13 A
USATODAY.com
Here's the latest for Thursday, April 13th: Biden makes remarks in Belfast; Trump back in New York for deposition; Vigil held for..