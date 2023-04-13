AP Explains: Donald Trump in NY for fraud lawsuit
Published
Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices. (April 13)
Published
Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices. (April 13)
Former President Donald Trump has visited the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle..
Donald Trump returned to Lower Manhattan to be deposed for a second time as part of New York state’s $250 million civil lawsuit..