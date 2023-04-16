At least four dead in Alabama shooting
Published
Police on Sunday were investigating a shooting that left at least four people dead and multiple others injured in Dadeville, about 50 miles northeast of Montgomery.
Published
Police on Sunday were investigating a shooting that left at least four people dead and multiple others injured in Dadeville, about 50 miles northeast of Montgomery.
Images show the crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighbouring buildings and a heavy police..