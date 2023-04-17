Homeowner shot teenager who went to the wrong house in Kansas City, lawyers say
Published
Kansas City homeowner was released last week after shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Attorneys for Yarl's family are calling for the man to be charged.
Published
Kansas City homeowner was released last week after shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Attorneys for Yarl's family are calling for the man to be charged.
ViewOn Monday the Clay County Prosecutor's Office filed two felony charges against 85-year-old Andrew Lester in connection with the..
ViewThe shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl has outraged people in Kansas City, Missouri, and across the nation.
Police..