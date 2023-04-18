What We Know About the Ralph Yarl Shooting in Kansas City
Ralph, a Black teenager in Missouri, was going to pick up his younger brothers when he went to the wrong address and was shot and injured by a white homeowner.Full Article
On April 13, Ralph Yarl, an unarmed Black 16 year old, was shot twice in Kansas City, Missouri, after he walked up to the wrong..
ViewOn Monday the Clay County Prosecutor's Office filed two felony charges against 85-year-old Andrew Lester in connection with the..