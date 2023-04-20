Meet the UK's ugliest dog
This is Peggy, officially Britain's ugliest dog. With her permanently dangling tongue, hairlessness and scruffy mohawk she's always attracted attention wherever she goes. (April 20)
A Chinese Crested and Pug cross called Peggy was voted the UK's ugliest dog. But since then, media attention has turned this..