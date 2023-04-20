Protesters target Paris stock exchange
Published
French protesters entered the Paris stock exchange building with banners and red flares to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. (April 20)
Published
French protesters entered the Paris stock exchange building with banners and red flares to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. (April 20)
Hundreds of protesters opposed to France raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have demonstrated in a southern town during a..