Toronto airport theft: gold worth millions stolen
Published
A cargo container with gold and other items worth millions of dollars was stolen from Toronto's Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday. April 21)
Published
A cargo container with gold and other items worth millions of dollars was stolen from Toronto's Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday. April 21)
The theft of gold and other pricey items worth an estimated $20 million from a container at Toronto's Pearson International Airport..