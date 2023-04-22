Six Cattle Found Dead in Texas With Their Tongues Missing
Published
There was no evidence of a struggle, footprints or tire tracks where the animals were found, and the grass around the carcasses was undisturbed, the authorities said.Full Article
Published
There was no evidence of a struggle, footprints or tire tracks where the animals were found, and the grass around the carcasses was undisturbed, the authorities said.Full Article
Six cattle died mysteriously in Texas, with their tongues removed, the hide around one side of their mouths gone and no blood..