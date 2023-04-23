Sudan fighting: US military evacuates diplomats from Khartoum
Published
The American military evacuated embassy staff and their families overnight, President Biden says.Full Article
Published
The American military evacuated embassy staff and their families overnight, President Biden says.Full Article
Foreign governments scrambled to rescue their consular staff and families from Khartoum with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US..
Gunfire and explosions have rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum after clashes erupted between the nation's military..