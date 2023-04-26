Adolescent mummy unearthed in Peru
Peruvian archaeologists have unearthed the preserved mummy of a boy dating back to pre-Inca times. (April 26) (AP video/Cesar Barreto)
Images released by the Peruvian University of San Marcos show the the remains of an adolescent who lived between 800 and 1200 years..
In the most recent discovery dating back to pre-Inca times, Peruvian archaeologists uncovered a mummy over 1,000 years old on the..