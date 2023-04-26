Virgin Galactic completes glide flight
Virgin Galactic on Wednesday completed a glide flight of its spaceship Unity over southern New Mexico. The company says it's one of the final steps before it launches paying customers. (April 26)
WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic’s suborbital spaceplane flew freely for the first time in nearly two years April 26 on a glide..
The VSS Unity spacecraft did not make a powered flight with its rocket engine on Wednesday, but it cleared the final hurdle before..