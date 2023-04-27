Jerry Springer dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured dysfunctional families willing to bare all on daytme TV, died Thursday at 79. (April 27)
RIP Jerry Springer, Crowder goes too far , Kim Gardener gets hers, and more.....