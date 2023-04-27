Iran Captures Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman, US Navy Reports
The US Navy reported an oil tanker sailing from Kuwait to Houston, Texas, was taken over by Iran in the Gulf of Oman.Full Article
A tanker carrying crude oil destined for Chevron has been seized by the Iranian Navy, the United States Navy said on Thursday. The..
The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel was seized in the Gulf of Oman while it was in transit, according to the US Navy's Middle..